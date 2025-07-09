Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR weakens near 86 per US dollar mark

INR weakens near 86 per US dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Indian Rupee has dipped in early moves as a sustained bounce in the US dollar has weighed on the local currency. US dollar index hit two-week high around 97.50 in last session amid mixed equities as as investors were reluctant to make more significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about President Donald Trump's trade policies. The Dow fell 0.4% and led to a generally lax risk appetite in Asia today. INR has slipped in early moves to trade at 85.90, down 17 paise on the day in spot market. On NSE, USD/INR futures are up 0.26% at 85.98 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

5paisa Capital slips after Q1 PAT drops 42% YoY to Rs 11 cr

5paisa Capital slips after Q1 PAT drops 42% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Godrej Properties Ltd Slides 2.58%

Godrej Properties Ltd Slides 2.58%

Berger Paints India Ltd Spikes 1.03%

Berger Paints India Ltd Spikes 1.03%

Markets Mixed as Tariff Uncertainty Weighs, Energy and Chip Stocks Lead Sector Gains

Markets Mixed as Tariff Uncertainty Weighs, Energy and Chip Stocks Lead Sector Gains

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon