Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insecticides India standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Insecticides India standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 627.21 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 15.70% to Rs 61.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 627.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 695.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales627.21695.99 -10 OPM %14.3311.82 -PBDT89.7179.25 13 PBT82.4871.90 15 NP61.6053.24 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 0 | 0 Malaysia in 1st quarter

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Collective effort required to achieve $2 trn exports target by 2030: Goyal

T Rabi Sankar

ULI will be for lending what UPI is for payments: RBI Dy Guv at BFSI Summit

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 results: Net profit declines to Rs 66.53 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2

Godfrey Phillips India Q2 results: Net profit up 23% at Rs 248.31 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon