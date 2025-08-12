Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insolation Energy, has incorporated a new subsidiary, namely JRD Green Infra on 12 August 2025.

JRD Green Infra will carry on the business of solar power plant development, erection, installation, establishment, construction, operation and maintenance, and consultancy of any renewable energy power plants. Design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning, including comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) of rooftop solar (RTS) photovoltaic power projects.

Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Alembic announces change in directorate

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

