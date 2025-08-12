Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Central Bank of India has received approval of Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated 11 August 2025 to setup an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The IBU will provide the Bank to access International financial markets and allow delivering complete range of products to its corporate clients with foreign currency funding requirements. The Bank will offer suite of services including foreign currency loans, trade finance solutions, treasury and risk management products and enhanced convenient banking solutions to its customers.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

