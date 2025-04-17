Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 18.05% in the March 2025 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 18.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 29.61% to Rs 901.36 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 18.05% to Rs 638.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 540.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 901.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 695.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.64% to Rs 2460.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1942.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.37% to Rs 3498.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2584.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales901.36695.43 30 3498.442584.37 35 OPM %81.0177.46 -79.8075.74 - PBDT851.71692.18 23 3344.122527.35 32 PBT835.07678.84 23 3285.582475.02 33 NP638.46540.84 18 2460.191942.69 27

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

