Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 43.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 33.38 crore
Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 43.40% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.18% to Rs 14.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 146.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales33.3835.73 -7 146.82133.16 10 OPM %13.8719.62 -16.4816.09 - PBDT4.596.88 -33 23.8020.82 14 PBT3.846.28 -39 21.0218.66 13 NP2.704.77 -43 14.5218.19 -20
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

