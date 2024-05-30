Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 43.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 33.38 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 20.18% to Rs 14.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 146.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Integra Engineering India declined 43.40% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.33.3835.73146.82133.1613.8719.6216.4816.094.596.8823.8020.823.846.2821.0218.662.704.7714.5218.19