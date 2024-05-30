Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 43.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 33.38 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India declined 43.40% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.18% to Rs 14.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 146.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
