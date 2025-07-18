Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 72.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.40% to Rs 45.73 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India rose 72.79% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.40% to Rs 45.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45.7335.34 29 OPM %19.8614.63 -PBDT8.415.03 67 PBT7.234.22 71 NP5.082.94 73
