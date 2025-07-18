ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 10.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 25.11 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 10.68% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 25.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.1121.63 16 OPM %19.0815.44 -PBDT7.365.08 45 PBT6.344.19 51 NP3.733.37 11
