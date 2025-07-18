Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CEAT consolidated net profit declines 27.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 3529.41 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 27.06% to Rs 112.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 3529.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3192.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3529.413192.82 11 OPM %10.9911.99 -PBDT310.41327.18 -5 PBT159.04195.41 -19 NP112.45154.16 -27

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

