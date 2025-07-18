Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit rises 4588.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 2872.70 croreNet profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation rose 4588.73% to Rs 133.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 2872.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2636.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2872.702636.48 9 OPM %18.0513.02 -PBDT416.26221.29 88 PBT201.605.09 3861 NP133.162.84 4589
