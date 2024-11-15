Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit rises 81.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 62.50 croreNet profit of Inter Globe Finance rose 81.63% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 62.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.5046.79 34 OPM %2.542.18 -PBDT1.230.68 81 PBT1.190.66 80 NP0.890.49 82
