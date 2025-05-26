Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inter State Oil Carrier reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Inter State Oil Carrier reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 8.91% to Rs 23.01 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.56% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 88.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.0125.26 -9 88.1584.74 4 OPM %6.696.18 -8.198.19 - PBDT1.311.18 11 5.895.72 3 PBT0.220.18 22 1.561.65 -5 NP0.14-0.22 LP 1.140.86 33

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

