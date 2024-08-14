Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 482.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 443.75% to Rs 3.48 croreNet profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 482.86% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 443.75% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.480.64 444 OPM %72.4160.94 -PBDT2.790.47 494 PBT2.790.47 494 NP2.040.35 483
