Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 482.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 443.75% to Rs 3.48 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 482.86% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 443.75% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.480.6472.4160.942.790.472.790.472.040.35