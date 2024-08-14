Panacea Biotec reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.38% to Rs 56.88 crore

Net loss of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.38% to Rs 56.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.56.8889.41-18.447.62-9.906.69-14.981.29-13.781.29