Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EMS emerges as L1 bidder for two major UP Jal Nigam projects worth Rs 203 cr

EMS emerges as L1 bidder for two major UP Jal Nigam projects worth Rs 203 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

EMS has announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for two major infrastructure contracts awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), with a combined estimated value of approximately Rs 202.85 crore.

The first project, worth Rs 98.80 crore, is part of the Nagar Nigam Ayodhya Sewerage Scheme. It includes surveying, soil investigation, design, and complete execution of sewerage works in District-I, Part-I & II, Zone 1 & 2. The project should be finished within 21 months.

The second contract, valued at Rs 104.05 crore, is part of the Agra Water Supply Re-Organization Scheme (Trans Yamuna Zone-I & II, Package 1). It involves building an intake well and pump house, an approach bridge, an 1100 mm diameter raw water rising main, and a 55 MLD water treatment plant with improved treatment technologies. This project has a timeline of 24 months for completion.

 

Both contracts are domestic in nature, awarded through competitive bidding, and involve no related party transactions.

EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 46.60 crore on an 8.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 265.83 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.52% to settle at Rs 581.40 on Friday, 20 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Atishay bags Rs 59 lakh contract from Alwar Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay bags Rs 59 lakh contract from Alwar Central Cooperative Bank

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Waaree Renewable Tech's solar EPC order value rises by Rs 247-cr to Rs 1,480-cr

Waaree Renewable Tech's solar EPC order value rises by Rs 247-cr to Rs 1,480-cr

ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2-cr order from Power Grid Corporation

ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2-cr order from Power Grid Corporation

Lloyds Metals commissions 4 MTPA pellet plant and 85 KM slurry pipeline in Maharashtra

Lloyds Metals commissions 4 MTPA pellet plant and 85 KM slurry pipeline in Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon