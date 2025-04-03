Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building gains on bagging Rs 300-cr LoI from new customer

Interarch Building gains on bagging Rs 300-cr LoI from new customer

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Interarch Building Products added 1.69% to Rs 1,580.25 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth over Rs 300 crore from a new customer.

The company informed that due to a commercial issue, it has not disclosed the name of the customer.

The order encompasses the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems. The total value of the order exceeds Rs 300 crore, involving approximately 30,000 metric tonnes (MT) of material.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, with 25% of the contract value to be paid as an advance along with the order. The scope of the project includes complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection.

 

The company has also clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The official announcement was made on Wednesday, 02 April 2025, after market hours.

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

The companys standalone net profit surged 28.2% to Rs 28.20 in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 21.99 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 15% YoY to Rs 363.62 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

