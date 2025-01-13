Business Standard

Interarch Building Products secures two orders of Rs 221 cr

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Interarch Building Products has secured two orders aggregating Rs 221 crore.

The first order is from TATA Semiconductor Assembly & Testing for their semiconductor manufacturing facility in Jagiroad, Morigaon, Assam.

The second order is for Agratas Energy Storage Solutions for the construction of India's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

In both these projects, Tata Projects is the EPC contractor.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

