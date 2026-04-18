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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building Solutions secures Rs 60-cr order

Interarch Building Solutions secures Rs 60-cr order

Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Interarch Building Solutions said it has secured an order worth Rs 60 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

The company did not disclose the clients name, citing commercial considerations. The project is expected to be executed within eight months.

Interarch clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity.

The company provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

In its latest financial update, Interarch reported a 32.1% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 37.26 crore, driven by a 43.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.18% to end at Rs 1,916.45 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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