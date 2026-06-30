InterGlobe Aviation's credit ratings continue to be on Watch Developing

InterGlobe Aviation announced that CRISIL Ratings vide its letter dated 29 June 2026, has continued its ratings on the bank facilities of the Company on 'Watch with Developing Implications', as detailed below:

Long Term Rating - Crisil AA-/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')

Short Term Rating - Crisil A1+/Watch Developing (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications')