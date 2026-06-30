InterGlobe Aviation announces change in Chief Human Resources Officer
With effect from 20 July 2026InterGlobe Aviation has appointed Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi as Group Head - HR in the role of Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company effective 20 July 2026.
Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, Chief Human Resources Officer has resigned and will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on 19 July 2026.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Global headwinds persist as India posts 7.8% Q4 growth amid easing oil, steady policy stance and mixed inflation trends
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:17 PM IST