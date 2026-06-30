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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / InterGlobe Aviation announces change in Chief Human Resources Officer

InterGlobe Aviation announces change in Chief Human Resources Officer

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

With effect from 20 July 2026

InterGlobe Aviation has appointed Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi as Group Head - HR in the role of Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company effective 20 July 2026.

Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, Chief Human Resources Officer has resigned and will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on 19 July 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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