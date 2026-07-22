InterGlobe Aviation slips as elevated crude prices weigh

InterGlobe Aviation fell 3.38% to Rs 5,125.50 as rising crude oil prices weighed on aviation stocks.

Brent crude traded near $94 a barrel, raising concerns over higher aviation turbine fuel costs amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Separately, media reports said IndiGo cofounder Rahul Bhatia has begun preparing his son, Madhav Bhatia, for a larger role within the airline group. According to the reports, Madhav Bhatia has been attending the airline's executive committee meetings in recent months and is being mentored by senior executives as part of a structured succession planning process.

The reports said the development comes as IndiGo undergoes a leadership transition, with Willie Walsh set to take over as chief executive officer next month following Pieter Elbers' resignation in March 2026.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is among the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 441 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 97 domestic and 45 international destinations as of 31st March 2026.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.29% YoY to Rs 22,438.4 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company will declare its Q1 FY27 results on 23 July 2026.

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