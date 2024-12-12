Business Standard
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO subscribed 1.36 times

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.40 crore shares as against 1.03 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions received 1,40,74,698 bids for shares as against 1,03,66,780 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (12 December 2024). The issue was subscribed to 1.36 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (12 December 2024) and it will close on Monday (16 December 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 1,265 and 1,329 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 11 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO is a complete offer for sale of 1,87,95,510 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 2,497.92 crore, by existing shareholders.

The proceeds from the offer will not be received directly, and all the offer proceeds will go to the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares they sell.

The promoters are Sachin Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 69.73% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 65.79%.

Ahead of the IPO, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, raised Rs 1,120.17 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 84.28 lakh shares at Rs 1,329 each to 61 anchor investors.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) is a technology-driven healthcare solutions provider offering a platform that helps physician enterprises in the US, Canada, and Australia, with a focus on the US markets.

The company provides services to healthcare enterprises, such as handling administrative tasks, which enable them to focus on their core healthcare business. By handling healthcare chore tasks, it allows physicians to provide better, safer, and more affordable clinical outcomes, ultimately delivering greater value to patients.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 208.58 crore and income from operations of Rs 1,282.88 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

