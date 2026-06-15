Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1575.6, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 9.97% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1575.6, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23899.05. The Sensex is at 76440.61, up 1.21%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has eased around 4.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24380.05, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77999 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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