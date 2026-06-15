RBL Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.75, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 0.21% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.75, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23899.6. The Sensex is at 76443.32, up 1.21%. RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 14.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27649.7, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 372.5, up 1.35% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 71.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 0.21% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News