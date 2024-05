According to the media, the wreckage of the helicopter has been located, and unfortunately, there was no sign of life at the crash site. The helicopter reportedly encountered difficulties in heavy fog and made a hard landing yesterday afternoon while returning from a visit to Azerbaijan. President Raisi, who had been in office since 2021, was among those onboard.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, along with a team of officials, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.