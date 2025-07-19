Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International wins MMRDA project worth Rs 642 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has awarded the work to Ircon International for CA-233, Line-6, Package-2: Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Integration, Testing and Commissioning of Power Supply and Traction, E & M, Lifts & Escalators including 5 Years of Comprehensive Maintenance after 2 Years of Defect Liability Maintenance Period of Line 6 [Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli (EEH)] of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA. The estimated project cost is Rs 642.44 crore.

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

