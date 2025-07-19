Sampre Nutritions consolidated net profit rises 610.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 141.02% to Rs 10.87 croreNet profit of Sampre Nutritions rose 610.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 141.02% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.874.51 141 OPM %12.7021.29 -PBDT1.100.53 108 PBT0.710.10 610 NP0.710.10 610
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content