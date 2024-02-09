Sensex (    %)
                        
IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): IRCTC said that it has signed memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Uttarakhand through Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB). The objective is to bring the tourists from across India to visit the tourist places within Uttarakhand and to promote the lesser known destinations in the state on tourism circuits.
Grasim Industries: The company reported 48% rise in adjusted consolidated net profit of Rs 1514 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net profit of Rs 1024 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased by 12% to Rs 31965 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 28638 crore in Q3 FY 23.
Biocon: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 660 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 42 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased by 34% to Rs 4519 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 3020 crore in Q3 FY 23.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Bhel): Bhel has received an order from HPGCL (Haryana Power Generation Corp. Ltd.) for setting up the 1x800 MW Ultra Super Critical Expansion Unit at DCRTPP Yamuna Nagar
Sequent Scientific: The company has executed Deed of assignment for sale of Plot no. 7 in Ambernath Industrial Area, Situated at Village Morivali, Thane, admeasuring about 7,481 Square meters.


First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

