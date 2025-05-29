Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Amfi rejig: Indian Hotels, Mazdock set for largecap tag; Swiggy to bow out

Amfi rejig: Indian Hotels, Mazdock set for largecap tag; Swiggy to bow out

Amfi semi-annual categorisation is expected in the first week of July, and will take effect from August 1, 2025, according to Nuvama

share market, stock market

share market, stock market

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Hotels Co, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Max Healthcare are among 11 companies likely to be reclassified as large caps in the upcoming semi-annual stock categorisation by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
 
According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, Solar Industries, Shree Cements, Apollo Hospitals, Union Bank of India, Lupin, Mankind Pharma, Jindal Steel, and Dixon Technologies are the other stocks to move from mid-caps to large caps in the upcoming changes. 
 
Following the 11 additions to the large-cap index, companies like Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Overseas Bank, Cummins India and Swiggy will move from large to mid-cap universe. Polycab India, Bosch, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Dabur India, JSW Energy and NTPC Green are the other names.  
 

What broader market changes are expected in Amfi review? 

Among the potential entrants to the midcap category from the small-cap universe are Godfrey Phillips India, K.P.R. Mill, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Laurus Labs, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings. Also in the fray are Global Health, Radico Khaitan, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, and two new entries, Hexaware Technologies and ITC Hotels. Several of these names, marked as borderline cases, may be subject to final cut-off metrics.

Also Read

PremiumNSE

NSE in unlisted market vs NSE-listed BSE: Is any worth your money?

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

What's behind the 157% surge in Garden Reach Shipbuilders from March low?

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti Feeds soars 8% on healthy Q4 results, declares dividend of ₹9

trading, stock market

LTIMindtree shares gain 3% after launching NextEra JV with Aramco Digital

share market, trading

Unified Data-Tech shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 4% premium

 
Conversely, a set of midcap stocks may be downgraded to the small-cap category. These include Punjab & Sind Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Indraprastha Gas, and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions. Others in this list are The New India Assurance Company, Syngene International, Deepak Nitrite, Apar Industries, and Endurance Technologies, many of which are also considered borderline candidates. 

When will the rejig come into effect? 

The announcement is expected in the first week of July, and the categorisation will take effect from August 1, 2025, Nuvama said in a note on Wednesday. It also added that the large-cap cut-off will be approximately ₹90,800 crore, compared to ₹1 trillion in December 2024. Similarly, the mid-cap cut-off level will be around ₹29,800 crore against ₹33,200 crore in December. 
 
Ahead of the announcement, the research house’s potential list of changes, it said, may serve as a reference for active domestic fund managers to make changes to the portfolios under their management.

Incremental flows expected?

Nuvama cautioned that the changes in the categorisation don’t lead to incremental inflows or outflows. "The active mutual fund
managers keep an eye on the list while taking fresh/modifying positions in stocks in different categories of schemes."
 
As the stocks move up from lower categorisation to higher, it increases their visibility, the report added. 
   

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Prostarm Info Systems IPO subscribed 19x

ipo market listing share market

Blue Water Logistics IPO closes today; subscription nears 3x, GMP nil

Premiummarkets

Earnings to events: Motilal Oswal says investors must alter their focus

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

This pesticide co's stock fell 10%; hit 52-week low on posting weak Q4

stock market trading

Insecticides India share price zooms 8% on Q4 results; profit jumps 85% YoY

Topics : Markets Amfi Markets Sensex Nifty Markets insights Mutual funds FIIs DIIs FIIs Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Indian Hotels Company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Swiggy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon