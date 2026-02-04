Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 265.05 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy rose 38.42% to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 265.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 250.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales265.05250.75 6 OPM %11.188.85 -PBDT33.1424.05 38 PBT22.1315.94 39 NP13.9810.10 38

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

