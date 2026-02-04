IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 265.05 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy rose 38.42% to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 265.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 250.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.265.05250.7511.188.8533.1424.0522.1315.9413.9810.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News