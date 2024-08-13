Future Market Networks standalone net profit rises 842.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 22.11 croreNet profit of Future Market Networks rose 842.11% to Rs 82.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.1119.91 11 OPM %56.1342.69 -PBDT10.5015.07 -30 PBT7.4312.01 -38 NP82.348.74 842
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content