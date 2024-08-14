Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 173.84% to Rs 32.97 croreNet profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 173.84% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.9712.04 174 OPM %5.85-9.39 -PBDT1.54-1.03 LP PBT0.91-1.73 LP NP0.88-1.77 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content