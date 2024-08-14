Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 173.84% to Rs 32.97 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 173.84% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.32.9712.045.85-9.391.54-1.030.91-1.730.88-1.77