Sales decline 1.53% to Rs 3.21 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries remain constant at Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.213.266.855.210.190.190.160.160.120.12