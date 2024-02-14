Sales decline 1.53% to Rs 3.21 croreNet profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries remain constant at Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.213.26 -2 OPM %6.855.21 -PBDT0.190.19 0 PBT0.160.16 0 NP0.120.12 0
