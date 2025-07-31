Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 0.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.73% to Rs 206.77 croreNet profit of Saregama India declined 0.70% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 206.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 205.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales206.77205.28 1 OPM %26.7425.07 -PBDT68.5463.43 8 PBT51.0550.70 1 NP36.6636.92 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content