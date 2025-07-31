GKW standalone net profit rises 511.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.26% to Rs 14.56 croreNet profit of GKW rose 511.06% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.26% to Rs 14.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.569.69 50 OPM %86.0633.95 -PBDT17.473.79 361 PBT16.553.49 374 NP13.812.26 511
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content