ISL Consulting standalone net profit rises 1.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 346.72% to Rs 5.45 croreNet profit of ISL Consulting rose 1.46% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 346.72% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.451.22 347 OPM %26.24117.21 -PBDT1.401.39 1 PBT1.391.37 1 NP1.391.37 1
