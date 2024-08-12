ISL Consulting standalone net profit rises 1.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 346.72% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of ISL Consulting rose 1.46% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 346.72% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.451.2226.24117.211.401.391.391.371.391.37