Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Sales rise 0.63% to Rs 546.79 crore
Net Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 80.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 61.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 546.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 543.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 266.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 210.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 2345.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2452.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales546.79543.39 1 2345.032452.58 -4 OPM %-2.21-0.47 --0.500.15 - PBDT-48.87-29.44 -66 -134.04-79.06 -70 PBT-80.78-61.33 -32 -266.51-210.79 -26 NP-80.69-61.23 -32 -266.15-210.40 -26
First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

