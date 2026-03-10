Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.45, down 0.18% on the day as on 09:54 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.8% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% rally in NIFTY and a 4.87% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.45, down 0.18% on the day as on 09:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24131.4. The Sensex is at 77802.13, up 0.3%.ITC Ltd has eased around 4.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49192.4, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 184.19 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 305.55, down 0.59% on the day. ITC Ltd tumbled 24.8% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% rally in NIFTY and a 4.87% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 18.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

