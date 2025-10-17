Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC Ltd up for third straight session

ITC Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 413.25, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 413.25, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 25738.2. The Sensex is at 83911.27, up 0.53%. ITC Ltd has gained around 0.41% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55853.9, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 147.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 413.5, up 1.66% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 10.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 25.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.29%, rises for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.29%, rises for third straight session

KPI Green Energy receives LoAs for 200 MW solar project worth Rs 696.50 cr

KPI Green Energy receives LoAs for 200 MW solar project worth Rs 696.50 cr

Muthoot Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Paradeep Phosphates completes merger with Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Paradeep Phosphates completes merger with Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon