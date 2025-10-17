Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Ltd up for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3100.7, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% drop in NIFTY and a 6.97% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3100.7, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 25738.2. The Sensex is at 83911.27, up 0.53%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55853.9, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 98.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

