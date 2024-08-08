ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 91.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 2381.49 croreNet profit of ITD Cementation India rose 91.90% to Rs 100.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 2381.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1832.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2381.491832.57 30 OPM %9.308.82 -PBDT184.52123.48 49 PBT135.0978.80 71 NP100.1952.21 92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content