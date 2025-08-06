Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITI climbs on launching AI-based road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh

ITI climbs on launching AI-based road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

ITI hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 304.10 after the company announced the launch of India's first AI-powered road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with US-based technology firm mLogica.

According to a regulatory filing, the pilot project has received approval from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and will be implemented immediately. The six-week prototype phase will bring together data from multiple sources, including accident records, weather conditions, vehicle telematics, driver histories, and road infrastructure. The objective is to use artificial intelligence and big data analytics to identify accident-prone areas, predict risks in real time, and generate actionable dashboards for policymakers.

The pilot is designed to assist the Uttar Pradesh government in improving enforcement efficiency and reducing road accidents. Once the trial is completed successfully, the system is expected to be integrated into broader transport operations across the state. This includes faceless licensing, permit issuance, revenue collection, e-challan systems, and the Vahan Sarathi registries.

 

The company said the project will help identify the root causes of accidents, determine high-risk zones, assess infrastructure deficiencies, and provide targeted recommendations to improve public safety. It also plans to create a virtual simulation environment to test the effectiveness and cost of various intervention models.

ITI is currently executing the Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra project across gram panchayats in Maharashtra and recently secured contracts worth Rs 88 crore for surveillance and GIS-based land intelligence systems in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

ITI is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. It offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access & subscriber premises equipment.

ITI's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 4.38 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 238.82 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 73.9% YoY to Rs 1,045.70 crore in Q4 FY25.

ITI's board recently approved allotment of equity shares on the preferential basis to the President of India against the CAPEX received of Rs 59 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

