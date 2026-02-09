ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.05% to Rs 51.08 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries rose 17.83% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.05% to Rs 51.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.51.0843.648.696.974.163.483.703.082.712.30

