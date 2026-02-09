Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit rises 10.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 57.02 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets rose 10.29% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 57.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.0249.3518.4312.7510.456.326.903.152.252.04

