Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit rises 10.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit rises 10.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 57.02 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets rose 10.29% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 57.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales57.0249.35 16 OPM %18.4312.75 -PBDT10.456.32 65 PBT6.903.15 119 NP2.252.04 10

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

