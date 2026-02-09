Sintercom India standalone net profit declines 11.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 25.80 crore

Net profit of Sintercom India declined 11.90% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 25.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.8024.1216.1215.962.912.660.630.610.370.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News