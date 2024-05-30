Business Standard
IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 725.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 77.36% to Rs 5.17 crore
Net Loss of IVRCL reported to Rs 725.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 622.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.36% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2696.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2303.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 60.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.1722.84 -77 60.5274.04 -18 OPM %-739.26-182.27 --135.62-98.16 - PBDT-722.78-618.98 -17 -2686.66-2288.83 -17 PBT-725.18-622.46 -17 -2694.58-2302.02 -17 NP-725.56-622.84 -16 -2696.08-2303.52 -17
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

