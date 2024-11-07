J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 1000.62 croreNet profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 15.92% to Rs 174.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 150.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 1000.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 881.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1000.62881.74 13 OPM %27.0427.62 -PBDT278.41240.83 16 PBT236.53208.66 13 NP174.57150.59 16
