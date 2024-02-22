Sensex (    %)
                        
J Kumar Infra declines as CFO Madan Biyani resigns

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
J Kumar Infraprojects fell 1.14% to Rs 657.35 after the firm informed that its chief financial officer (CFO), Madan Biyani has resigned from his position with effect from 21 February 2024 due to other personal commitments.
Madan Biyani has also resigned from his position of key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company. He has confirmed that there is no other material reason other than the one mentioned above, stated the company.
J Kumar Infraprojects is engaged in the business of execution of contracts of various infrastructure projects including transportation engineering, irrigation projects, civil construction and piling work etc.
The companys standalone net profit rose 16.3% to Rs 82.64 crore on 14.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,218.73 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

