Jackson Investments standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Jackson Investments declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.14 7 OPM %33.3335.71 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.040.05 -20
