Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 13.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 863.98 croreNet profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 13.74% to Rs 83.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 863.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 802.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales863.98802.30 8 OPM %12.4312.52 -PBDT124.59110.12 13 PBT111.4498.99 13 NP83.7173.60 14
